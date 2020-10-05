-
The Supreme Court strikes down North Carolina’s 2011 Congressional redistricting, saying Republicans illegally used race to draw the lines. Meanwhile,…
Governor McCrory's budget release today focuses heavily on education. As expected, it includes raising the base salary for beginning teachers to $35,000.…
The North Carolina Board of Education has approved plans to open 11 new charter schools this year. They are among 20 applicant groups that were offered…
The North Carolina Court of Appeals this morning upheld prosecutors’ use of a discarded cigarette butt as evidence in the trial of a man accused of…
Officials in South Carolina hoped the holiday break would slow down the number of flu cases in the state. But The State newspaper reports 10,000 new cases…
Police have caught the two men they say killed a couple in Granville County, north of Durham yesterday. Edward and Eric Campbell are a father and son…
There will be added Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers on the streets in uptown tonight. And they’re being given more power to stop and search people…
Headline Roundup: SC Sheriff Hopes Second Plea Deal Prevents Trial; Measles Case In Mecklenburg; MorFormer Lexington County Sheriff James Metts is hoping a second attempt at a plea deal will keep him from going to trial on bribery charges. Metts, his…
Today, a shareholder vote on Dollar Tree's acquisition of Family Dollar was again postponed due to a lack of support for the move. The buy-out is now…
The North Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the boundary lines for General Assembly and congressional districts drawn be Republicans three years ago.…