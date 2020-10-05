-
The thousands of “Trumpcare” ads Facebook and Google have published show that the shadowy “lead generation” economy has a happy home on the platforms — and even big names like UnitedHealthcare take part.
Health insurance premiums for the 157 million Americans who get their coverage through work rose again this year, continuing a decades-long trend that’s seen costs grow much faster than wages.
North Carolina is one of 15 states that saw a statistically significant jump over the past two years in the number of children without health insurance,…
Not too long ago, Tiffany Ghent's tooth began to hurt. It was one in the back at the top, and it kept getting infected and causing her face to swell. She…
A way for North Carolina small businesses and sole proprietorships to join together and obtain more affordable individual health insurance is heading to…
Updated at 5:03 p.m. Thursday April 4 Lawmakers are again trying to address a practice known as surprise billing. It occurs when a patient goes to an…
Almost 300,000 North Carolinians without health insurance could get a plan with no monthly premiums on the federal marketplace. That’s according to a…
Thursday marks the beginning of the sixth year of open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. People can buy or renew…
The health insurance plan for more than 727,000 North Carolina employees is making a big change. Starting in 2020, the state will use Medicare rates as a…
This is the last week to sign up for health insurance through the exchange. More than 209,000 people in North Carolina have enrolled as of the first week…