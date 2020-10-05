-
The storm slammed into southern Louisiana as a Category 2 with stronger than expected winds, but it's moving quickly over the Gulf Coast. Officials warn of powerful storm surges and high winds.
"This is a life-threatening situation," the National Hurricane Center said, urging people to take precautions against the risk of flooding. Louisiana and Alabama have declared a state of emergency.
It came ashore as a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph. The winds quickly dropped to Category 1 level.
The storm made landfall at 1 a.m. ET with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, just 7 miles per hour short of Category 5 classification.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm reached hurricane strength late Thursday. The Bahamas posted a hurricane warning.
Gonzalo, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean, is the earliest "G" storm on record. It has been a busy start to the Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters don't think it'll be slowing down.
