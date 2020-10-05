-
There’s a new nightlife hotspot in Mecklenburg County that may surprise you: Matthews. What used to be a sleepy suburb is transforming itself into a…
-
Architects in Charlotte are increasingly being asked to do something new: Design buildings with features that would look good in Instagram posts. The push…
-
The Charlotte Curling Association started off with just 25 members in 2010. Four years later, the group has over 80 members and is getting ready to open a…
-
The mayor of Indian Trail and his wife won’t be allowed to care for a foster child, and the reason has nothing to do with whether they can do the…