Mecklenburg County now has new electoral districts for superior and district court judges, after the House completed an override of Governor Roy Cooper’s…
Candidate filing begins Monday for this year’s judicial elections in North Carolina. The filing period comes in the wake of a series of political and…
The North Carolina House took a final vote Tuesday on a measure that would redraw judicial electoral districts in Mecklenburg and Wake counties. It passed…
Republican lawmakers are advancing fragments of a statewide remapping of North Carolina's judicial election districts in hopes of passing them before…
Are you worried any kind of redistricting could threaten the Republicans supermajority in North Carolina's House of Representatives?"My belief is if the…
On Thursday, about three dozen people marched silently through uptown Charlotte. Their mission was to protest a controversial judicial redistricting plan…
Democrats at the state legislature in Raleigh walked out of a committee meeting Wednesday that was looking at potential changes to judicial election…
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A proposal to extensively realign North Carolina's judicial election districts for the first time since the 1950s smacks of a…