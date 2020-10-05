-
The Director of North Carolina’s Office of Charter Schools took a new job this week. He is now the head of an online charter school that won approval from…
Two virtual charter schools run by for-profit companies are trying to open schools in North Carolina. In the past, the state board of education has…
The North Carolina Court of Appeals says a group wanting to open an online charter school in the state will have to apply again. The group backed by the…
Dozens of new charter schools have opened in North Carolina since the cap on them was lifted a couple years ago. But the state still does not have an…
North Carolina has no online charter schools, but the state is getting ready for them. The state board of education is considering a list of policies to…