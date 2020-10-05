-
Testing at more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools found unsafe levels of lead in drinking water at three more district schools.CMS said Tuesday afternoon that…
Unsafe lead levels were found in drinking water at two more Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, according to a statement released by officials Tuesday…
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is starting its second round of water testing Monday. CMS said the second round of testing will include 17 high schools, 15…
Local NAACP officials, parents and other activists will hold a press conference in front of the Government Center Tuesday to express their concerns about…
Ever since lead contamination in Flint, Michigan’s water began grabbing headlines, people have started wondering about their own tap water. Water systems…
Since 2008, Mel Chin has traveled the country and collected over 400,000 of what he calls “fundred” dollar bills. They are hand-drawn interpretations of…