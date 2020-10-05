-
Last weekend’s March for Our Lives rally in Charlotte attracted an estimated 2,500 people. Of course, one of the things that made this event different…
-
Thousands of men, women and children gathered in First Ward Park in uptown Charlotte today to demand stronger gun control measures saying it is time to…
-
COMMENTARY:A student movement against gun violence is receiving sustained news coverage.Students are using social and news media to build momentum and…
-
Tens of thousands of people nationwide are expected to demonstrate Saturday as part of March for Our Lives, the latest in a string of student-led…