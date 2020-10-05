N.C. health insurance exchange

-
Roughly half a million North Carolinians could soon lose money they depend on for health insurance. The U.S. Supreme Court will rule as soon as next week…
-
People looking to buy health insurance through the North Carolina exchange may soon have another company to choose from. UnitedHealthCare plans to offer…
-
New online health insurance markets will open this week, as federal health care reforms begin to take effect. Under the law, most people for the first…
-
We'll have a new way to sign up for health insurance in about two weeks. A key part of the Affordable Care Act called the marketplace, or exchange, opens…
-
North Carolina is partnering with the federal government to set up a health insurance exchange. The exchange is a required part of President Obama's…