NC Medicaid

-
Bitter division over Medicaid expansion prevented Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican state legislators from agreeing on a budget. Now expansion is a top issue in the governor’s race.
-
Public school teachers would receive one-time $2,000 bonuses. Unemployed North Carolinians would see their maximum weekly benefits rise from $350 to $500.…
-
All dressed up and ready to … wait?That was the prevailing sentiment in Pinehurst last week at the annual Center for Integrative Health conference…
-
RALEIGH — A Republican framework for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is advancing again with bipartisan support in the state House. But it's unclear…
-
Open enrollment began this week for 540,000 Medicaid recipients in North Carolina who will be transitioning from fee-for-service to a managed care...
-
North Carolina's Democratic representatives in Congress are urging federal officials to reject the state's Medicaid overhaul. The state's Republican…
-
North Carolina is overhauling its Medicaid program to try to hold down costs while improving care. Health leaders submitted the plan to the federal…
-
A state audit released Monday shows overpayments in North Carolina’s Medicaid program likely added up to $835 million last year. But Medicaid officials…
-
North Carolina is in the midst of a huge change to its Medicaid program, and state officials took their listening tour about it to the Charlotte area…
-
State health officials are holding public hearings in Monroe and Huntersville on Thursday on the plan to overhaul North Carolina Medicaid.After debating…