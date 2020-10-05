NC Supreme Court

-
RALEIGH — Four death row prisoners will argue to North Carolina's highest court that racial bias so infected their trials that they should be resentenced…
-
Gov. Roy Cooper today appointed Justice Cheri Beasley to serve as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, making her the first African-American…
-
North Carolina's Supreme Court on Friday declared unconstitutional a law forcing the governor to pick state elections board members from names the…
-
Updated 1:25 p.m.The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate North Carolina's controversial 2013 overhaul of voting…
-
In an effort to keep the city's tourism economy competitive, Charlotte City Council is considering major upgrades to the Charlotte Convention Center that…
-
Facts Without Context? The ‘Snake’ Ad Focuses Attention On Fight For Control Of The NC Supreme CourtArguably the most influential race on your Election Day ballot is between two men you’ve never heard of. Bob Edmunds and Mike Morgan.Edmunds is a…
-
Cyberbullying has been a criminal offense in North Carolina since 2009. But the state supreme court has ruled a key part of the cyberbullying law is…
-
Eminent domain is one of the most powerful tools of government. It allows officials to force the sale of private property for what’s deemed the public…
-
On June 7, North Carolina holds a special primary. And nearly all the focus of that primary has been on those running for the U.S. House. But there is…
-
When it comes to eminent domain, North Carolina is one of 13 states that allow its transportation department to effectively control private property that…