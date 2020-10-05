NC voter ID law

-
RALEIGH — A North Carolina appeals court panel overturned on Tuesday a court ruling that voided alterations to the state constitution because legislators…
-
North Carolina Republican legislators insisted that a photo ID provision be included in order to pass a badly needed bill to adjust some election laws and…
-
You don't need an ID to vote in the North Carolina primaries. That's because a federal court put a state law on hold until a case challenging voter ID can…
-
The North Carolina State Board of Elections wants to remind you that photo ID is not required for the March 3 primary election -- and will do so with a…
-
North Carolina Republican lawmakers made a last-minute plea on Friday to a federal judge as they seek to save a photo identification requirement to vote…
-
North Carolina will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that blocks the state’s photo identification voting law but not before the March 3 primary, the state…
-
A federal district court said Thursday it will issue a preliminary injunction next week that would prohibit North Carolina from requiring a photo ID to…
-
North Carolina voters will not be required to use photo ID to vote in 2019, according to a bill Gov. Cooper signed into law Thursday. The new law delays…
-
A federal judge has chastised election officials in North Carolina who let a Korean woman with a green card vote in three elections.The News & Observer…
-
After a vote Thursday morning, North Carolina’s new voter ID bill has passed the state Senate largely along party lines. Under the bill, residents will be…