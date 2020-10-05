North Carolina tax system

-
After earlier projections that showed North Carolina may finish this fiscal year with a budget shortfall, state economists are now saying the state will…
-
North Carolina's gap in tax revenue compared to the year before keeps getting smaller. The Office of the State Controller reported Tuesday that tax…
-
A report from the state controller Wednesday shows North Carolina's tax revenues are down $477 million compared to the same period a year ago. The $477…
-
North Carolina's main pot of money increased about 19 percent during the last fiscal year despite a decrease in revenues. That's according to the state…
-
North Carolina's tax revenues are down almost $400 million compared to the same period last year. That's according to a report the Office of the State…
-
Taxes in North Carolina are going to change. The North Carolina House and Senate on Tuesday tentatively passed tax overhaul legislation, and Governor Pat…
-
Now the North Carolina House and Senate have passed their own plans to overhaul the state's tax system. The Senate gave final approval to its version…
-
The North Carolina Senate tentatively passed a bill today to overhaul the state's tax code.The Senate worked through four earlier versions of a tax…
-
North Carolina House Republicans presented Monday afternoon their proposed budget for the next two years. In total, the budget spends $20.6 billion.“In…
-
Proposals to overhaul North Carolina's tax code could discourage people from giving to charities, turn nonprofits into tax collectors, and make it more…