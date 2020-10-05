-
Mecklenburg County commissioners Monday night ousted chairman Trevor Fuller and picked fellow Democrat Ella Scarborough as the board's new leader. …
Mecklenburg County commissioners will be sworn in for a new term a special meeting Monday night, where they'll also elect their leadership for the next…
Mecklenburg County’s health director says one way to possibly curb childhood obesity is to prohibit fast food restaurants from opening near schools. Dr.…
They started as allies, even friends. Then they had a high profile falling out. Now Mecklenburg County commissioners Pat Cotham and Vilma Leake are at…
The new session for the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners kicked off Monday evening, but it was old divisions that dominated the meeting—starting…
In two weeks, the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will reconvene for a new session. Two new commissioners will sit at the dais at the Government…
Democrats will keep a 6 to 3 majority on the Mecklenburg County Commission. Three Democrats and two Republicans ran for the Commission’s three at-large…
A meeting of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Tuesday turned into a series of heated exchanges between commissioners with accusations of…
The new Mecklenburg County commission and county staff members haven’t gotten off to a good start. Improving that rocky relationship was at the top of…