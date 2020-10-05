-
You may think of stock photos as cheesy. You know, the staged pose, the fake backgrounds. But Charlottean Jenifer Daniels is trying to change that. Her…
If you’re anywhere along Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte around 6:15 tonight, you’ll be photographed. Volunteers, 150 of them, will simultaneously snap…
Charlotte’s Light Factory museum is no longer looking to merge with other area organizations.The museum of photography and film announced last week that…
Charlotte’s Light Factory museum celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. Now it’s closing its doors, at least temporarily.The museum of photography and…