Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will get a $475,000 refund from the vendor for a panic alarm system that Superintendent Earnest Winston says never worked well.
Gun possession in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spiked to 22 cases in 13 schools last school year, according to a report presented to the state Board of…
Lawmakers on the House Select Committee on School Safety have been meeting in different parts of the state over the last month. Their aim is to hear new…
Increasing the number of school psychologists has come up as one way to make schools safer. The National Association of School Psychologists says there…
In some rural North Carolina counties, sheriffs are taking advantage of a state law passed in 2013 that allows them to recruit armed volunteers for school…
After the massacre in Parkland, Fla., President Trump said every school should have resource officers. But critics fear the unintended consequences like increased suspensions and arrests.