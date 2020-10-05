© 2020 WFAE
Science

  • Guy Raz and Mindy Thomas are the voices - and writers - behind the new NPR podcast for kids.
    Science & Environment
    New NPR Podcast Has Fun For Kids & Parents - Away From Screens
    David Boraks
    ,
    There's a new podcast out from NPR, something the network has never done before - a children's program. It's called "Wow in the World" and it targets…
  • Form N.C. governor Jim Martin
    Local News
    Former Gov. Jim Martin Advocates For Science And Religion
    Mark Rumsey
    ,
    Science, and religion. Are they mutually exclusive? Former North Carolina governor Jim Martin doesn't think so. "It's a new interpretation that science…
  • carl_zimmer.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Science Writer Carl Zimmer
    Carl Zimmer has written thirteen books on a plethora of science topics, writes a column for the NY Times, an award-winning blog for National Geographic,…
  • robot.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Artificial Intelligence: Our Final Invention?
    Artificial Intelligence - machines that work like the human brain - computers that can think. It's the stuff of science fiction, but it's also very real…
  • Ron Rash.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Poet Ron Rash And NC Science Festival
    Part One: Ron Rash. Poet, short story writer and novelist Ron Rash is having a busy year - his latest book of short stories Nothing Gold Can Stay, set in…
  • Blue Ridge Mountains
    Charlotte Talks
    Climate Convergence
    We have discussed climate change many times on Charlotte Talks but there is a new science emerging in the study of our changing climate. Social scientists…
  • Mike and Sean Carroll.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Astrophysicist Sean Carroll
    Physicist Sean Carroll spends a lot of time researching theoretical aspects of cosmology, field theory, and gravitation. Recently, he’s been speaking out…
  • hospital.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria And Hospitals
    Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control warned us about the spread of a deadly, antibiotic-resistant "nightmare bacteria." The strain called…
  • book.gif
    Charlotte Talks
    Searching For Alien Life
    We have long wondered if we were alone in the universe. We’ve sent probes far out into space, landed on the moon and are now exploring Mars in detail. We…
  • ambulance.jpg
    Charlotte Talks
    The History Of Emergency Medicine
    We all have a story about a trip to the Emergency Room or know someone who does, but how much do we really know about emergency medicine? There is a…
