-
The 12th Congressional District, which encompasses most of Mecklenburg County, stands to have the most people in the country lose health care coverage…
-
The future of driver’s education is still unclear as state lawmakers continue to haggle over a budget. Senate leaders want to stop funding the program and…
-
Hoping it will help jump start negotiations on North Carolina’s budget, state senators are offering major concessions to the House. But they want…
-
Senator-elect Thom Tillis got right to the point Wednesday, after defeating incumbent US Sen. Kay Hagan (D-North Carolina) by a narrow margin of 1.68…
-
The past few days have testified to the old political saying: there are two things you never want to watch being made — sausage and laws. And in the…
-
Teenagers and their families may have to shell out more for driver's education courses if a Senate plan to cut funding for that program goes…
-
Groups that want to open charter schools in North Carolina are reviewed by a board largely consisting of people who operate charters. That board was put…
-
Mecklenburg County commissioners are weighing whether to give CMS employees a raise out of the county’s pocket be that by paying the district an extra…
-
The merger of US Airways and American Airlines could have a greater impact than those airlines have previously stated, both on airline prices and on…
-
Republicans in the North Carolina Senate have proposed a $20.6 billion budget for next year. That’s essentially the same size as Governor Pat McCrory’s…