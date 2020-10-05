South Carolina Politics

-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Republican former South Carolina congressman is part of a lawsuit filed Tuesday over the state party's decision to cancel its GOP…
-
The South Carolina House of Representatives has taken a surprise step and killed a solar energy bill that passed a key vote last week.The bill removing a…
-
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The retiring CEO of one of two utilities that abandoned a nuclear power project in South Carolina argues against selling the pieces,…
-
Over the past three weeks, the Winthrop Poll has been carrying out an ambitious survey, gauging the state of race relations in South Carolina. Thursday,…
-
Darelene Mansfield has this request for her fellow South Carolinians, "Just bear with us, it’s just going to be a few more days. You’re only going to get…
-
A record number of South Carolinians cast ballots in the State’s GOP Primary. The result, three victory speeches and one candidate dropped out. Morning…
-
So much political mud is flying in South Carolina they may want to change the state bird. Questionable phone calls and accusations of photoshopped…
-
It’s become a well-known trope - a politician attacks the press for being biased, unaccountable, liberal. Now a Republican lawmaker in South Carolina…
-
Former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford is the latest fallen politician to attempt a comeback from the realm of late-night joke fodder. He announced…