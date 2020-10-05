Sterilization

-
Today is the deadline for victims of North Carolina’s decades-long eugenics program to submit applications to receive compensation from the state. The…
The state of North Carolina has received 442 applications for compensation from people who say they’re victims of the state’s decades-long eugenics…
Charlotte TalksNorth Carolina has received plenty of negative attention nationally for things happening in the legislature. But we're also making news for another…
More than 30 states once had eugenics laws, but North Carolina's were particularly aggressive. Some 7,600 men, women and children were sterilized by the…
Charlotte TalksThe North Carolina Eugenics program that ended in 1974 has been the subject of efforts by state officials to compensate victims for the forced…
An effort to compensate living victims of North Carolina's now-defunct eugenics program is facing early opposition as lawmakers prepare to meet. Senate…