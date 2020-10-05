-
The North Carolina Board of Elections voted 9-0 Friday morning to "quash" a broad subpoena from the U.S. Justice Department, which was seeking millions of…
-
The U.S. Justice Department, along with attorneys from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have issued subpoenas for nearly a decade's worth of…
-
The U.S. and North Carolina Justice departments are asking a federal judge to allow their antitrust lawsuit to continue against Carolinas HealthCare…
-
Attorneys for the U.S. Justice Department and North Carolina square off Tuesday before the federal appeals court in Virginia. The Justice Department, the…
-
Nearly two years after a 17-year-old African-American was found dead, hanging from a swing set in eastern North Carolina, the U.S. Justice Department…
-
The fight over House Bill 2 has moved from business boycotts and the court of public opinion to federal court.On Monday, Governor Pat McCrory filed a…
-
Early voting begins Thursday. In light of several lawsuits over North Carolina’s election policies, here's a breakdown of what’s currently in effect.First…
-
North Carolina’s sweeping election overhaul is back in a federal court in Winston-Salem this week. A judge there heard arguments this summer over changes…
-
Early voting begins Thursday for local government elections, and many North Carolina voters may be surprised to hear they can register and vote at the…
-
North Carolina's attorneys continue their defense of the state's sweeping election overhaul in federal court Thursday morning. On day 12 of the trial…