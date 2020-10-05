-
RALEIGH — A North Carolina appeals court panel overturned on Tuesday a court ruling that voided alterations to the state constitution because legislators…
RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders want the state’s entire Court of Appeals to hear arguments on a ruling by three of the court’s…
North Carolina’s photo ID law has suffered a second setback.A state appellate court issued a ruling Tuesday that blocked the North Carolina’s photo ID law…
The North Carolina State Board of Elections wants to remind you that photo ID is not required for the March 3 primary election -- and will do so with a…
North Carolina Republican lawmakers made a last-minute plea on Friday to a federal judge as they seek to save a photo identification requirement to vote…
North Carolina will appeal a federal judge’s ruling that blocks the state’s photo identification voting law but not before the March 3 primary, the state…
A federal district court said Thursday it will issue a preliminary injunction next week that would prohibit North Carolina from requiring a photo ID to…
RALEIGH — Students and employees at all University of North Carolina system campuses will be able to use their school identification cards for the state’s…
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed one bill that addressed potential voting in North Carolina by non-citizens but signed another that strengthens…
Campuses that failed to win approval for their student IDs to be used for voting will get more time and a clearer definition of the requirements under a bill approved Thursday afternoon.