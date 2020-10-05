-
Republican Pat McCrory frequently references the need for a “fresh voice” in Raleigh during his campaign for North Carolina governor.“It is gonna take an…
-
The candidates for North Carolina governor have faced a lot of questions about how to attract new businesses to the state and keep current ones here. In…
-
The two major candidates for governor both stress linking businesses and schools to make sure students graduate with the skills they need to land a job. …
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Pat McCrory had his time before the Charlotte Rotary Club on Tuesday. Democrat Walter Dalton got a polite, but cool…
-
It was a two-for debate night, with the candidates for chief executive of North Carolina and the nation having their first televised debates. Both debates…
-
Gubernatorial candidates Pat McCrory and Walter Dalton addressed the role of economic incentives in attracting new jobs to North Carolina during their…
-
The two leading candidates for North Carolina governor met in their first televised debate Wednesday night. They touched on health care, education,…
-
Lieutenant Governor Walter Dalton walked into the heart of his opponent's home turf Tuesday in the race for governor with a campaign appearance at the…
-
The North Carolina governor’s race is getting a lot of attention from outside spending groups. Both Democrat Walter Dalton and Republican Pat McCrory are…
-
North Carolina’s race for governor is expected to be the most expensive in the state’s history thanks largely to two deep-pocketed, Washington, D.C.-based…