Wayne Goodwin

-
North Carolina's former top insurance regulator said Friday he never performed favors for a big-money donor and he relied on staff experts when his agency…
-
Homeowners in Charlotte would see their insurance premiums rise by about 17 percent under the proposal insurance companies filed Friday—less than the 25…
-
By now you probably know that President Obama has offered a temporary fix for people whose health insurance companies have canceled their policies because…
-
North Carolina has taken one of the last steps in setting up a new online marketplace for health insurance plans, a cornerstone of the president’s health…