United States & World

A holiday of reunions after vaccines, borders reopening and travel bans lifted

By Lauren Hodges
Published November 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST
Call out card for we're listening.

Are you reuniting with loved ones this holiday season after a long time apart? Tell us your story!

Were you waiting until everyone was vaccinated? Or for the borders to re-open? Or are you celebrating the first Thanksgiving since the travel ban from Muslim countries was lifted?

Fill out this form and a producer may be in touch about an interview for an upcoming show!

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

United States & World
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
