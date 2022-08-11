© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
United States & World

President Biden signs legislation that provides relief to victims of contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune

WFAE | By Jeanne Davis
Published August 11, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT
tap water
Steve Johnson
/
Flickr

On Wednesday, President Biden signed bipartisan legislation that expands benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances during military service.

It will also provide compensation and healthcare to people exposed to water contamination at Camp Lejeune in eastern North Carolina.

The new legislation, called the PACT Act, applies to anyone who lived or worked at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987.

It allows those who experienced serious illness, miscarriage or birth defects to be eligible for disability payments, health care and compensation. Up to half a million people may have been exposed to contaminated drinking water at the base over that 30-plus-year period.

The carcinogens came from an off-base dry-cleaning company and solvents, used to clean military equipment, that were disposed of near base wells for years. The contaminants included benzene and PCE, per-chloro-ethyl.

Test results identified the contaminants in the early 1980s but Marine officials were reportedly slow to act to clean them up. Those affected can file a claim under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

United States & World
Jeanne Davis
Jeanne is a producer for All Things Considered on WFAE. She previously worked at NPR member station WUGA in Athens, Georgia, where se graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in journalism. Jeanne originally grew up outside of Atlanta, Georgia.
See stories by Jeanne Davis