NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother are killed on bicycle ride

The brothers were on a bike ride together near their family home in New Jersey, just one day before they were to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding. But a terrible accident has instead thrust the family of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau into tragedy.

Gaudreau -- a popular player nicknamed “Johnny Hockey” for his ethereal abilities on the ice -- and his younger brother, Matthew, were struck and killed by an SUV driven by a man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Gaudreau, 31, was a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had previously played for the Calgary Flames after starring at Boston College. He and Matthew had gathered with family in New Jersey to prepare for their sister Katie’s wedding, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30.

"He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could," the Blue Jackets said on Friday. But more important than Gaudreau's outsized talent, the organization said, was his role as a loving father, son and husband.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

Driver tried to pass a car on the right, police say

The two brothers were riding bicycles shortly after 8 p.m. on County Route 551 North, a rural road in Salem County, N.J., when a Jeep Grand Cherokee plowed into them from behind, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Jeep was driven by Sean M. Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, N.J. Higgins was trying to pass two slower-moving vehicles traveling north on the highway as the trio of cars came upon the Gaudreau brothers, who were riding “close to the fog line of the roadway,” according to police. (A road’s “fog line” is the white lane marker on the right-hand side.)

Higgins had just completed passing a sedan when an SUV that was directly behind the cyclists moved to the middle of the road to give them space, police said. The agency added, “Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedalcyclists in the rear.”

The collision killed the two brothers. State troopers who were called to the scene suspected Higgins of being under the influence. The driver was charged with two counts of death by auto; he was arrested and booked into the Salem County Correctional Facility.

Matthew R. Gaudreau was 29; he had been living in Pedricktown, N.J., according to police.

Hockey mourns the loss of a well-liked veteran

In a story that has become a bit of a legend, Gaudreau learned to skate by "tracking a trail of Skittles candy on the ice inside Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell, New Jersey, the rink where his father, Guy, was serving as hockey director," according to the NHL.

"Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago and Columbus welcomed him with open arms," the Columbus Blue Jackets said. "We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy."

Gaudreau was a fourth-round pick by the Flames, but when he got a shot at the NHL, he didn't miss. The forward scored in his first NHL game and skated his way into competition for rookie-of-the-year honors. He went on to appear in seven All Star games and play for Team USA in international competitions.

In the wake of the tragedy, fans posted images of Gaudreau — including video of him showing next-level abilities as an 8-year-old.

Johnny Gaudreau 8 years old. 💔 RIP Johnny Hockey



“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.



