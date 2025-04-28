© 2025 WFAE

Conclave to choose the next pope starts May 7, Vatican says

By Sarah Ventre
Published April 28, 2025 at 7:42 AM EDT
Cardinals mourn Pope Francis in Rome over the weekend.
Vatican Pool WO/Getty Images
Vatican pool/Getty Images
Cardinals mourn Pope Francis in Rome over the weekend.

The conclave to elect the next pope will commence on May 7, according to the Vatican.

The decision was made at the Fifth General Congregation, held on Monday morning in the Vatican's Synod Hall. The conclave will take place in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, which will remain closed to visitors during those days.

According to the Vatican, there are currently 135 cardinal electors eligible to vote in the conclave, though the number who will attend and vote is not yet confirmed.

In order to be elected pope, a two-thirds majority of electors present is required.
