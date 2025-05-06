© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

India launches missile attacks on Pakistan

By NPR's International Desk
Published May 6, 2025 at 5:14 PM EDT
Debris of an aircraft lie in the compound of a mosque at Pampore in Pulwama district of Indian controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
Dar Yasin
/
AP
Debris of an aircraft lie in the compound of a mosque at Pampore in Pulwama district of Indian controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

India has launched strikes on several parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled territory, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

In an assault India dubbed "Operation Sindoor," the Indian military said it struck nine sites in "Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

Tensions have been on the rise between India and Pakistan since April 22, when gunmen killed at least 26 tourists and injured a dozen others in India-administered Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of having a connection to the attack — the worst aimed at Indian civilians in more than a decade.

Pakistani media quoted the country's military spokesperson as saying Pakistan would respond to this "provocation."

President Trump was asked by a reporter about the attack at the White House.

"They've been fighting for a long time," President Trump said. "I just hope it ends very quickly."

This is a developing story that will be updated.
Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
United States & World Morning EditionAll Things Considered
NPR's International Desk