© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WFAE Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Hickory

Join WFAE on December 9 at Lenoir-Rhyne University as we celebrate 30 years of serving the Hickory area. 

Date: December 9, 2025
Location: 625 7th Ave NE Hickory, NC 28601, USA

The evening, which starts at 6 p.m., will include:

  • A reception during which you can meet WFAE staff and board members
  • A special taping of our "Charlotte Talks" morning show
  • Remarks from Hickory area leaders and WFAE staff
  • A Q&A with "Charlotte Talks" host Mike Collins

The event is free, but registration is required. We are asking that when you register, you consider making a donation in honor of our 30th anniversary. Email questions to events@wfae.org.