WFAE Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Hickory
Join WFAE on December 9 at Lenoir-Rhyne University as we celebrate 30 years of serving the Hickory area.
Date: December 9, 2025
Location: 625 7th Ave NE Hickory, NC 28601, USA
The evening, which starts at 6 p.m., will include:
- A reception during which you can meet WFAE staff and board members
- A special taping of our "Charlotte Talks" morning show
- Remarks from Hickory area leaders and WFAE staff
- A Q&A with "Charlotte Talks" host Mike Collins
The event is free, but registration is required. We are asking that when you register, you consider making a donation in honor of our 30th anniversary. Email questions to events@wfae.org.