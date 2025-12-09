WFAE Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Hickory

Join WFAE on December 9 at Lenoir-Rhyne University as we celebrate 30 years of serving the Hickory area.

Date: December 9, 2025

Location: 625 7th Ave NE Hickory, NC 28601, USA

The evening, which starts at 6 p.m., will include:

A reception during which you can meet WFAE staff and board members

A special taping of our "Charlotte Talks" morning show

Remarks from Hickory area leaders and WFAE staff

A Q&A with "Charlotte Talks" host Mike Collins

The event is free, but registration is required. We are asking that when you register, you consider making a donation in honor of our 30th anniversary. Email questions to events@wfae.org.