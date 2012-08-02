New Zealand's Olympic Athletes Go For The...Marmite

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. New Zealand's Olympians have some extra motivation to win a medal: they are also competing for marmite. New Zealand's only marmite maker was shut down in an earthquake, but one grocery chain found a stash and is awarding jars of the yeast-based spread to any Kiwi athlete who wins a medal. You'd think they could get their fill in London, where marmite is as common as peanut butter. Turns out New Zealand's got its own special recipe. It's MORNING EDITION.