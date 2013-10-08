Women Who Broke The Rules In Nepal

1 of 12 — The Nepalese army killed Gita Rasaili's brother and sister during the country's civil war. Now she is helping victims of violence. "My sister got raped and killed and also my brother as a revenge for feeding the Maoists — according to the perpetrators, the Nepali army. So I had to fight for them. I also want to get justice for other families that have been victims of the war."

