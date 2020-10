Artist Tania Bruguera had scheduled an open-mic protest called "Yo Tambien Exijo," meaning "I Also Demand" in Havana on Tuesday but Cuban authorities denied permission for the event all together. Dissidents in that country reported that police had arrested at least three members of the political opposition. Lourdes Garcia-Navarro talks to AP Cuba bureau chief Michael Weissenstein.

