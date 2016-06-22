Some Britons Take A Lighthearted Approach To EU Referendum

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Some Brits are taking a lighter-hearted approach to the EU referendum. Twenty-nine-year-old Corrine Sawers produced a music video based on a Swedish pop song called "Dancing On My Own."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DON'T WANT TO BE DANCING ON OUR OWN")

LAURA HANNA: (Singing) They all told me to let you go. I was so confused, I just didn't vote.

CORINNE SAWERS: I wanted to energize young voters and them to think, oh, this is kind of cool and fun.

An election with a backbeat - this remix is called "(Don't Want To Be) Dancing On My Own." It shows a British woman in a nightclub looking pretty miserable because she is not on the dancefloor with other happier clubgoers.

MARTIN: The idea here is that if you vote to leave the EU, you will be left on the dancefloor alone. And you'd guess right that Sawers herself is voting to stay in the European Union. She says young British citizens have never known life outside the EU.

SAWERS: Travelling in Europe and studying in Europe is a really big part of growing up and finding your identity as a young Brit. And I think a lot of young people have realised that that freedom and that kind of integration of just being able to enjoy the softer, cultural things that being part of Europe has to offer would be constrained if we left.

That's Corinne Sawers, who will be voting to remain in the European Union tomorrow.