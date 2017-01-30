© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
World

Countries React To President Trump's Immigration Order

By Alice Fordham
Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson
Published January 30, 2017 at 4:58 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

In Europe, many leaders have rejected Donald Trump's ban on refugees and restrictions on citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. The measures added to growing frustration and concern with the new American president. We turn now to NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, who is with us from Berlin. Good morning, Soraya.

SORAYA SARHADDI NELSON, BYLINE: Good morning, Rachel.

MARTIN: What are leaders in Europe saying about Trump's ban and immigration restrictions?

NELSON: Well, the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, she said through her spokesman that she, quote, "regretted" the policy, that she rejects the idea that fighting terrorism justifies discriminating against people of a specific background or faith and that she told Trump so on the phone.

In the U.K., meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May at first would only say the ban was an American affair. But under pressure, her spokesman later said that the British government didn't agree with this kind of approach and wouldn't be following suit.

MARTIN: Trump also called Vladimir Putin on Saturday. Any idea if they discussed the ban?

NELSON: Well, if they did, it wasn't talked about by either side. But both did say that they were making fighting international terrorism their top priority.

MARTIN: Any idea of how many people in Europe will be affected by this?

NELSON: Well, we've heard many reports about travelers being stranded in European airports - scores of them, you know, unable to board their U.S.-bound flights. And most of them were sent back - and dual citizens, those who have nationalities, perhaps were born in one of the affected countries but hold a passport from one of the European countries.

In Germany, that accounts for about 100,000 people.

MARTIN: OK. So that's the view from Europe. We're going to shift now to another U.S. ally, this one in the Middle East. NPR's Alice Fordham says that Iraqis are still grappling with the consequences of Trump's ban. Let's take a listen.

MARTIN: Can you tell us about the next steps? What are European countries doing about this now?

NELSON: Well, the European governments all say they need to get clarification from the White House. The U.K. Foreign Office says that it's already heard back and that only people who are actually dual nationals who are traveling from one of the seven countries are likely to be affected by the ban.

MARTIN: NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson in Berlin. Thanks so much, Soraya.

NELSON: You're welcome, Rachel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

World
Alice Fordham
Alice Fordham is an NPR International Correspondent based in Beirut, Lebanon.
See stories by Alice Fordham
Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson
Special correspondent Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson is based in Berlin. Her reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and read at NPR.org. From 2012 until 2018 Nelson was NPR's bureau chief in Berlin. She won the ICFJ 2017 Excellence in International Reporting Award for her work in Central and Eastern Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Afghanistan.
See stories by Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson