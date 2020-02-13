German Farmer's Marriage Proposal Shows Up On Google Maps

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Steffen Schwarz used his farm to propose. He wrote - will you marry me? - across his cornfield in Germany and then got his fiancee to fly a drone overhead. She saw the message and said yes. He did not expect the question to get broadcast to millions of other people. A satellite captured it, and it's right there on Google Maps. He says they might use the drone again for wedding pictures. I'm cool if he keeps those, you know, just among his family and friends. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.