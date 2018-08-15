9th District Special: You Ask The Questions, The Candidates Answer

For decades a Republican stronghold, North Carolina's Ninth Congressional District is in play this year. The district, which stretches from the affluent neighborhoods of southeast Charlotte's "wedge" across rural counties that reach east of Fayetteville over 140 miles away, supported President Trump by almost 12 points in 2016. But Democrat Dan McCready is garnering national attention as the candidate with a chance to end the district's streak of Republican control.

McCready, a Marine veteran and solar energy entrepreneur, faces Republican Mark Harris, former pastor of Charlotte's First Baptist Church and past president of the North Carolina Baptist Convention. In a surprising upset, Harris unseated three-term congressman Robert Pittenger in the May primary.

WFAE is asking voters in the 9th District to submit their questions for these two candidates in the form below. We'll take your questions directly to Mark Harris and Dan McCready and broadcast their answers in a future special program.

