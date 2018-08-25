Young Charlottean Ramon Reed Rocks In The Lion King

Charlottean Ramon Reed takes a break from starring as Young Simba in 'The Lion King' on Broadway to star in the touring production in Charlotte. He's enjoying the role and says the character is a lot like him.

The Broadway smash The Lion King made a return to the Belk Theatre this week and with it a native Charlottean in a major role.

Thirteen-year-old Ramon Reed stars in the role of Young Simba in the production. Reed has performed in numerous local productions since he was five, and grew up singing in his church’s choir. He spent the past year with The Lion King’s touring production as Young Simba. In June, he landed that same role on Broadway. He asked to leave New York to perform in his hometown and will return to Broadway when the show ends here on Sept. 9. He talked with WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn.