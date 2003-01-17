© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reserves

By Michele Norris
Published January 17, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Michele Norris talks with Gen. James Helmly, the chief commander of the U.S. Army Reserve about the increased reliance the military places on reserve components. Currently 47 percent of the military is made up of these reserve members. Since the Sept. 11 attacks, there has been an increased perception that the reservists are being overused. Indeed these citizen soldiers are being deployed for more missions and for longer periods. They can be called to duty for up to two years, which makes it harder and harder for these folks to re-integrate into society. Gen. Helmly addresses some of these concerns.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

Morning EditionAll Things Considered
Michele Norris
See stories by Michele Norris