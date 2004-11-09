© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dr. James Comer: 'Leave No Child Behind'

Published November 9, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

Noted child psychiatrist Dr. James Comer is among those trying to address the needs of students who are underachieving in the U.S. public school system. He is the creator of the 35-year-old School Development Program, which uses an integrated approach to learning that relies on alliances among parents, educators, policy makers and community members to strengthen the educational environment. Comer also teaches at Yale University's Child Study Center and is associate dean at the Yale School of Medicine. He joins NPR's Tavis Smiley to discuss the state of public education in America and his latest book Leave No Child Behind: Preparing Today's Youth for Tomorrow's World.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

Books