The Voice-Over Biz with Rodney Saulsberry

Voice-over artists may not be the A-list talents we see walking down the red carpet at movie premieres, but it's a good bet most movie and television audiences are familiar with their voices -- they sell our favorite products, make a new product or service appealing or run down coming attractions on both the big and small screen.

If you've ever had an interest in doing voice-over work, Rodney Saulsberry can help. For many years, he's been a top talent in this closely-knit industry. His work ranges from Toyota and Alpo commercial campaigns, to movie trailers for films like How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Dumb & Dumberer, to voicing the Spider-Man cartoon series.

Saulsberry talks to NPR's Tavis Smiley about the art and business of the voice-over trade -- the subject of his new book You Can Bank On Your Voice: Your Guide to a Successful Career in Voice-Overs.

