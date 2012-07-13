© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heir To Billions Arrested In Wife's Death

By Mark Memmott
Published July 13, 2012 at 11:00 AM EDT
Eva Rausing, right, and her husband Hans Kristian Rausing in 1996.
Eva Rausing, right, and her husband Hans Kristian Rausing in 1996.

An update on our post from Wednesday headlined " Heir To Billions May Have Lived With Wife's Body For Days In Britain":

Today in a London court, the BBC says, a police detective testified that Hans Kristian Rausing "has been arrested on suspicion of [Eva Rausing's] murder."

But, adds The Telegraph, "police are still waiting to question the 49-year-old after interviews were suspended on Tuesday so he could be treated for alcohol withdrawal."

As we wrote Wednesday:

"Eva Rausing, a 48-year-old American and one of Britain's richest women, was found dead at her London home on Monday. ... The couple met about 25 years ago at a drug rehab clinic. In 2008, the BBC writes, 'Mrs. Rausing and her husband ... faced drug charges after crack, heroin and 52g of cocaine were found in their home. Mrs. Rausing had been arrested after she allegedly tried to smuggle small amounts of crack cocaine and heroin into the U.S. embassy in London. Charges were then dropped and a caution issued instead.' "

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott