© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chilling Tales Of Chaos As Colo. Reels

By Jeff Brady
Published July 21, 2012 at 6:00 AM EDT
1 of 8  — Marietta Perkins falls to her knees in sorrow and prayer across the street from the movie theater Friday in Aurora, Colo. Authorities report that 12 died during an assault at a midnight premiere of The Dark Knight.
Marietta Perkins falls to her knees in sorrow and prayer across the street from the movie theater Friday in Aurora, Colo. Authorities report that 12 died during an assault at a midnight premiere of The Dark Knight.
2 of 8  — Two women mourn near the Century 16 theater Friday.
Two women mourn near the Century 16 theater Friday.
3 of 8  — Mourners held a vigil in Aurora Friday, though an official one is scheduled for Sunday evening.
Mourners held a vigil in Aurora Friday, though an official one is scheduled for Sunday evening.
4 of 8  — Crowds gathered to honor the victims of the attack Friday in Aurora. Witnesses said the shooter came into the theater dressed in black after the film had already started.
Crowds gathered to honor the victims of the attack Friday in Aurora. Witnesses said the shooter came into the theater dressed in black after the film had already started.
5 of 8  — A written message that begins "To all the innocent souls ... this is for you," is shown near other tributes Friday in Aurora.
A written message that begins "To all the innocent souls ... this is for you," is shown near other tributes Friday in Aurora.
6 of 8  — As night falls Friday, candles sit iluminated along the sidewalk in front of a makeshift memorial for the victims. After the shooting, 24-year-old suspect James Holmes was arrested.
As night falls Friday, candles sit iluminated along the sidewalk in front of a makeshift memorial for the victims. After the shooting, 24-year-old suspect James Holmes was arrested.
7 of 8  — A woman holds a cross for the victims at the movie theatre Friday.
A woman holds a cross for the victims at the movie theatre Friday.
8 of 8  — Mourners also held a candelight vigil in Devner, Colo., Friday.
Mourners also held a candelight vigil in Devner, Colo., Friday.

In Colorado, authorities are investigating why a gunman opened fire in a movie theater on Friday. Suspect James Holmes is in custody, and police say they have talked with the 24-year-old, but won't say yet what they've learned.

Meanwhile, vigils are planned this weekend to remember the 12 people who died and to support the dozens injured. In all, there were 70 casualties — police say nearly all of them suffered gunshot wounds.

'It Was Like A Dream'

The late-night screening of The Dark Knight Rises was a family outing for Jamie Rohrs and his fiancee. Outside the theater after the shooting, Rohrs says he was holding their 4-month-old son when the gunman began firing.

"People were falling, and it was like a dream. And then I'm kind of crawling, stumbling, trying to figure out what to do," he says. "Do I run out the door? ... Is he going to shoot the baby?"

The family made it out OK, but others did not. Among the dead is 25-year-old Jessica Ghawi, an aspiring sportswriter. Her brother, Jordan, spoke to KUSA-TV in Denver Friday.

"I got the phone call minutes after the shooting began from a gentleman who was with my sister. He had contacted my mother. My mother contacted me, hysterical," he said.

Jessica Ghawi was feeling lucky lately. In June, she experienced another shooting — in a Toronto mall. Denver Post sportswriter Adrian Dater says Ghawi talked with him about the experience a few weeks back.

"I think she was still a little shell-shocked from it. She wasn't traumatized by it or anything at the moment, but you could definitely tell that it was on her mind," he says. "We talked quite a bit about it. She said it made her feel lucky and that she was never going to take anything for granted again."

Victims Flood Hospitals

Many of those who were injured during the shooting were taken to various local hospitals. Kevin Rothchild is a surgeon at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus. He received a call to report to work shortly after the shooting.

"We had 23 patients come in, probably in less than an hour," he says.

Rothchild says the emergency department looked like a war zone. But instead of soldiers, he says there were shocked, horrified young people who were just going out to the movies when something awful happened.

"Things you would not expect to see, basically, from a gunshot wound," he says. "I think it was high-powered rifle injuries. Severe trauma that is just really atypical. We weren't sure if there was a bomb blast, initially."

He says there was a lot of confusion, but also order that came from drills designed to prepare the staff for an incident like this.

A Chill On Campus

After hours in surgery, Rothchild was able to catch up on the news. He learned that the man police arrested had recently been a doctoral student on the campus where he works.

"The most chilling thing about it is this is somebody ... I could have seen a week ago on our campus," he says. "Just the fact that somebody could be with us one day and have such a severe break from reality, is just kind of — I don't like to think about that, really."

University of Colorado officials say police with dogs have searched through research buildings on campus. They'll continue sweeps through buildings this weekend, just to make sure it's safe.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues, climate change and the mid-Atlantic region. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
See stories by Jeff Brady