Let's Catch Up: American Vollmer Sets Olympic Record; First Medals Are Won

Good morning. Here's a rundown of what's been happening in and around London, on the morning after the Summer Olympics' opening ceremony:

- U.S. swimmer Dana Vollmer set new Olympic and U.S. records in her 100m butterfly qualifying heat this morning. Vollmer, of Granbury, Texas, had a time of 56.25 seconds. She says she can go faster.

- The first medals have now been awarded in the London 2012 Olympics, with China's Yi Siling winning gold in the 10-meter air rifle shooting competition. Poland took silver, and China took bronze, as well.

- Weightlifter Hysen Pulaku, 20, has been tossed from the games, after testing positive for a forbidden substance. Olympic officials say Pulaku, an Albanian, had stanozolol (a synthetic anabolic steroid) in his system.

- South Korean gold medalist Park Tae-hwan won his 400m freestyle heat — but a judge disqualified him for a false start. His team is protesting. Update at 12:41 p.m. EDT: Park has been reinstated "after a video review," FINA executive director Cornel Marculescu tells the AP.

- Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte will swim in the final of the 400m individual medley at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Phelps qualified in the eighth, and final, spot.

We'll follow that swimming matchup and other events as they happen. Thanks for joining us today!

