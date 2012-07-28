Sunday, Day 3 Of The London 2012 Games: What's On Tap
The first full day of Olympic competition brought moments of tense excitement, in the pool and on the archery course, among other places. At the time of this post, China leads the overall medal count, with 6, followed by Italy and the United States, with 5. Four of China's medals are gold.
We'll be keeping up with late results — and you can follow the action in our automatic tally. But it's also time to look ahead to Sunday, which promises another full day for swimming. And women's gymnastics begins its qualifying rounds, which start at 4:30 a.m. EDT and end at 4:25 p.m. EDT.
Here are some highlights among Sunday's events. All times are EDT:
Swimming
Other Sports
Preliminary Round Games
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.