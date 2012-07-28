© 2020 WFAE
Sunday, Day 3 Of The London 2012 Games: What's On Tap

By Bill Chappell
Published July 28, 2012 at 5:22 PM EDT
Satoshi Shimizu (left) of Japan celebrates his 10-9 points decision over Isaac Dogboe of Ghana, in their Round of 32 bantamweight bout at the 2012 London Olympic Games. The first full day of competition brought many close finishes in London.
The first full day of Olympic competition brought moments of tense excitement, in the pool and on the archery course, among other places. At the time of this post, China leads the overall medal count, with 6, followed by Italy and the United States, with 5. Four of China's medals are gold.

We'll be keeping up with late results — and you can follow the action in our automatic tally. But it's also time to look ahead to Sunday, which promises another full day for swimming. And women's gymnastics begins its qualifying rounds, which start at 4:30 a.m. EDT and end at 4:25 p.m. EDT.

Here are some highlights among Sunday's events. All times are EDT:

Swimming

  • 2:30 p.m. women's 100m butterfly final

  • 3:08 p.m. men's 100m breaststroke final

  • 3:15 p.m. women's 400m freestyle final

  • 3:54 p.m. men's 4x100m freestyle relay final

    • Other Sports

  • 7 a.m. women's road race

  • 9 a.m. women's skeet shooting finals

  • 10 a.m. women's synchronized springboard final

  • 1:01 p.m. women's team final in archery

  • 2:10 p.m. men's individual sabre fencing final

  • 4:15 p.m. U.S. women's field hockey vs. Germany

    • Preliminary Round Games

  • 9:30 a.m. U.S. men's basketball team vs. France

  • 11:45 a.m. U.S. men's volleyball team plays Serbia

  • 2:40 p.m. U.S. men's water polo team plays Montenegro

    Bill Chappell
    Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
