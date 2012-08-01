© 2020 WFAE
Nathan Adrian Takes Gold In 100m Freestyle, Defeating France's Agnel

By Bill Chappell
Published August 1, 2012 at 3:43 PM EDT
<strong>Yo Adrian!</strong> Swimmer Nathan Adrian (right) celebrates with Canada's Brent Hayden (left) after winning the men's 100m freestyle at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
American swimmer Nathan Adrian's name hasn't been on everyone's mind, the way that Michael Phelps' or Ryan Lochte's has. But he did something that even Lochte couldn't do this week: beat Yannick Agnel in a head-to-head race.

Adrian's time of 47.52 seconds in the men's 100-meter freestyle gave him his first individual gold medal, as he also beat James Magnussen of Australia, who came in second, and Brent Hayden of Canada.

Agnel, the 6'8 Frenchman who is on his way to becoming a dominant force at the London Games, was fourth, at 47.84. He remains one of the top medal-winning swimmers at this Olympics, with two golds and a silver.

A native of Bremerton, Wash., Adrian was on the U.S. men's 4x100m relay team that fell just short and lost the gold to the French this week, with Agnel anchoring his team.

Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
