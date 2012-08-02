Every Day Is Earth Day In Seattle, Wash.

This month we are collecting your stories about the good things Americans are doing to make their community a better place. Some of your contributions will become blog posts and the project will end with a story that weaves together submissions to make a story of Americans by Americans for Americans.

Near their headquarters in a converted WWII naval building, members — brought in from all over the world — do morning yoga before departing to restore parks and creeks in and around Seattle.

For instance, Executive Director Steve Dubiel explains, a decade ago Seward Park was being devastated by ivy. EarthCorps volunteers painstakingly ripped it out and planted native plants, eventually giving the park new life.

Today, Seward Park — and EarthCorps — are flourishing.

Representing young adults from more than 60 countries and all 50 states, EarthCorps works daily to rejuvenate and invigorate the Puget Sound bio-network.

College student David Trujillo listens to Public Radio in Seattle.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.