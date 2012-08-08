Nudist Convention Meets In Sunshine State

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Tampa will host the Republican National Convention. A big honor, but nothing compared to this week's convention in a Tampa suburb. It's the American Association of Nude Recreation convention. Channel 10 News covered the event from head to toe. Like the GOP, this group nominates someone for president, though they debate issues in a place labeled the Bare Buns Cafe. One attendee said I've never seen so many people with such beautiful eyes.