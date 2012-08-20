© 2020 WFAE
Dames Gone Wild In Burlington, Vt.

By Joyce Claflin
Carol Hasbrouck
Published August 20, 2012 at 9:11 AM EDT
The women of Dames Gone Wild: Carol Hasbrouck, Sharon Saraga and Joyce Claflin.
As , we are traveling the U.S. doing volunteer work after leaving jobs that no longer fulfilled us. In our 50s and 60s, we had the courage to leave our home, St. Petersburg, Fla., in June and we are on our fifteenth stop — Burlington, Vt. — of 33 cities during our Summer Service Adventure.

We've helped homeless people, senior citizens, adults with serious brain injuries, , quilters for chemo patients, a holistic Hispanic center, the , and more.

The response we've received has been overwhelming and our lives will never be the same.

