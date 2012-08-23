© 2020 WFAE
No Parole For Mark David Chapman, John Lennon's Killer

By Mark Memmott
Published August 23, 2012 at 10:25 AM EDT

The man who murdered Beatle John Lennon in December 1980 has been denied parole for a seventh time, The Associated Press reports.

Mark David Chapman, New York State Corrections inmate No. 81A3860, is now 57-years-old. He's serving a prison term of 20 years to life.

Lennon was gunned down at the entrance to his Manhattan apartment building.

From Day to Day in 2005: " The Night John Lennon Died."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
